ADRs End Lower

06/09/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 2.9% to 146.24. The European index fell 2.7% to 136.93, the Asian index fell 3.3% to 176.32, the Latin American index fell 2.6% to 201.40 and the emerging markets index fell 3.9% to 301.22.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. and Repsol SA were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Aurora Mobile fell 13.3% to $1.01 following the release of its first-quarter earnings. The company, which provides customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, said Thursday that its loss narrowed for the quarter. The company also said the Covid-19 resurgence in China has increased business risks and uncertainties, leading the company to suspend its revenue outlook for the foreseeable future.

ADRs of Repsol SA fell 3.8% to $16.54 after the company said Thursday it has agreed to sell 25% of its renewable-energy arm to France-based Credit Agricole Assurances and Switzerland-based Energy Infrastructure Partners for 905 million euros ($970 million).

ADRs of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain fell 2% to $11.62. The company said Thursday that it plans to invest around C$90 million in a Canadian plasterboard plant, which is expected to increase plant production capacity by about 40%. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1728ET

