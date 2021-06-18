ADRs End Lower; AiHuiShou, AnPac Bio-Medical Among Companies Actively Trading

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 2% to 167.50. The European index declined 2.4% to 142.04. The Asian index fell 1.7% to 234.40. The Latin American index slipped 0.6% to 219.99. And the emerging-markets index fell 1.2% to 407.67.

AiHuiShou International Co.'s ADRs shot up 23% on Friday after the operator of a Chinese pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "RERE." The company earlier said its initial public offering of 16.2 million American depositary shares priced at $14 each, for a total offering size of about $227 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co.'s ADRs rose 5.8% after the biotechnology company said Friday that it has been granted its first disease-treatment patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers novel medical devices for both disease detection and treatment applications and has 25 claims, the company said.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.'s ADRs slipped 5.3% in their trading debut Friday after the biopharmaceutical company's initial public offering was priced at the midpoint of expectations. The La Jolla, Calif., company sold 7 million American depositary shares at $18 apiece, compared with an expected price range of $17 to $19.

HSBC Holdings PLC's ADRs fell 3.3% on Friday after the London-based bank said it expects to take $3 billion in losses as part of an agreement to sell its unprofitable French retail bank, in a sign of the souring fortunes of European banking.

