ADRs End Lower; Akari Therapeutics, Alibaba Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 1.5% to 132.02. The European index retreated 1.5% to 122.11. The Asian index lost 1.7% to 162.68. The Latin American index ticked down 0.3% to 181.68, while the emerging-markets index sank 1% to 279.94.

Akari Therapeutics Plc was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company declined 4.2% after the company said it's prioritizing two pipeline programs while discontinuing its clinical program evaluating nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid. Akari noted that it's not restructuring or reducing headcount.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. declined 1.8% following U.S. restrictions on sales of Nvidia Corp.'s high-end processors to China, which the company relies on to power its cloud services.

