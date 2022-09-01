Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Lower; Akari Therapeutics, Alibaba Trade Actively

09/01/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 1.5% to 132.02. The European index retreated 1.5% to 122.11. The Asian index lost 1.7% to 162.68. The Latin American index ticked down 0.3% to 181.68, while the emerging-markets index sank 1% to 279.94.

Akari Therapeutics Plc was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company declined 4.2% after the company said it's prioritizing two pipeline programs while discontinuing its clinical program evaluating nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid. Akari noted that it's not restructuring or reducing headcount.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. declined 1.8% following U.S. restrictions on sales of Nvidia Corp.'s high-end processors to China, which the company relies on to power its cloud services.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC -4.20% 1.14 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.78% 93.71 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -7.67% 139.37 Delayed Quote.-48.68%
Latest news "Markets"
05:48pADRs End Lower; Akari Therapeutics, Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 19142.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.03% Higher at 45383.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.26% to 11785.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.30% to 3966.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.46% to 31656.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pStocks slide, dollar soars as September starts stormy
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS