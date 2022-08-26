Log in
ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, Amarin Trade Actively

08/26/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 2.2% to 137.02. The European index retreated 2.3% to 126.83. The Asian index lost 2.4% to 168.05. The Latin American index ticked down 0.7% to 191.17, while the emerging-markets index sank 1.9% to 288.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce giant ended down 1.9% after an earlier rally following news that Washington and Beijing reached an agreement for U.S. accounting regulators to inspect China-based audits, opening the door for a process that could allow Chinese companies to remain on U.S. stock exchanges.

Amarin Corp. lost 2.3% despite the Dublin biopharmaceutical company reporting that data from its fish-oil-derived drug Vazkepa reduced certain myocardial infarction subtypes in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes with risk factors.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.89% 98 Delayed Quote.-15.91%
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC -2.31% 1.27 Delayed Quote.-61.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.30.56%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
