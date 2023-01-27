Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Lower; Amarin, ArcelorMittal Trade Actively

01/27/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.6% to 155.35. The European index ticked down 0.6% to 146.33. The Asian index retreated 0.3% to 188.07. The Latin American index tumbled 2.3% to 197.43, while the emerging-markets index lost 1.2% to 315.42.

Amarin Corp. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Dublin biopharmaceutical company rose 2.2% after the company said the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority granted approval to Vazkepa to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients with high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides.

ArcelorMittal SA edged down 1% after the steelmaker said it invested $36 million in Boston Metal, which is developing and commercializing a platform for decarbonizing primary steelmaking.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC 2.21% 1.85 Delayed Quote.49.59%
ARCELORMITTAL 0.72% 29.44 Real-time Quote.18.94%
Latest news
05:57pU.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
RE
05:51pIM Cannabis Provides Update to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption Offering
AQ
05:51pHelbiz Provides Transparency on Filed Proxy Statement
BU
05:48pNorth Korea slams United States for pledging tanks to Ukraine
RE
05:48pEU must answer U.S. clean energy subsidies, commissioner says on Washington visit
RE
05:47pFitch Upgrades Greece to BB+, Sees Headline Inflation Falling to 5% in 2023
DJ
05:46pTocvan Announces Private Placement with Strategic Investors
AQ
05:42pIsrael's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting
RE
05:41pRecession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
05:39pDaniel abed khalif remains in police custody and is due to appea…
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
2U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
3Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS