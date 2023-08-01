By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts retreated 1%, to 159.77. The European index edged down 0.9%, to 153.09. The Asian index tumbled 1%, to 187.52. The Latin American index slipped 2%, to 209.62, while the emerging-markets index moved down 1.5%, to 311.48.

AngloGold Ashanti was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The gold-mining company shed 10% after it said earnings for the first half of the year are expected to decline from a year earlier due to non-cash impairments and derecognitions at its Brazilian operations.

Nomura Holdings edged down 7.7% despite higher top- and bottom-line results in its first quarter.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

