  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Lower; AstraZeneca, British American Tobacco Trade Actively

12/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked down 0.3% to 143.03. The European index edged down 0.2% to 138.10. The Asian index retreated 0.4% to 166.40. The Latin American index lost 0.1% to 182.56, while the emerging-markets index shed 0.9% to 280.87.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The pharmaceutical giant's ADRs moved up 0.6% after the company said Phase 1 trial data showed datopotamab deruxtecan continued to demonstrate encouraging responses in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and disease progression following standard treatment.

ADRs of British American Tobacco PLC rose 0.7% a day after the tobacco company backed its 2022 guidance following a robust performance from its vaping and oral tobacco business.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.34% 11354 Delayed Quote.30.40%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) 0.18% 11.28 End-of-day quote.-19.31%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.33% 3316 Delayed Quote.20.91%
HOT NEWS