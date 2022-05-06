Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Lower; Autohome, InterContinental Hotels Group Trade Actively

05/06/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 3.4% to 143.95. The European index declined 2.9% to 136.08. The Asian index dropped 4.2% to 171.10. The Latin American index moved down 3.6% to 194.45, while the emerging-markets index sank 4.5% to 289.60.

Autohome Inc. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The online destination for automobile consumers in China fell 4.2% after naming Craig Yan Zeng chief financial officer.

Hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc fell 0.9% despite saying it is experiencing increased travel demand in the first quarter of 2022.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1727ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 20633.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.54% Lower at 105134.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.65% Lower at 49541.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.98% Lower at 86507.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pADRs End Lower; Autohome, InterContinental Hotels Group Trade Actively
DJ
05:02pTSX falls for 6th straight week as bond yields climb
RE
05:01pTSX falls for 6th straight week as bond yields climb
RE
04:58pWall Street ends down on fears inflation will force tougher Fed tightening
RE
04:40pStocks slide, long-dated yields rise on inflation concerns
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS