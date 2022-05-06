ADRs End Lower; Autohome, InterContinental Hotels Group Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 3.4% to 143.95. The European index declined 2.9% to 136.08. The Asian index dropped 4.2% to 171.10. The Latin American index moved down 3.6% to 194.45, while the emerging-markets index sank 4.5% to 289.60.

Autohome Inc. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The online destination for automobile consumers in China fell 4.2% after naming Craig Yan Zeng chief financial officer.

Hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc fell 0.9% despite saying it is experiencing increased travel demand in the first quarter of 2022.

