Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Lower; BP, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively

07/11/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 2.1% to 134.21. The European index slipped 1.1% to 125.50. The Asian index lost 3.3% to 164.49. The Latin American index shed 3.2% to 169.90, while the emerging-markets index declined 4.2% to 276.22.

BP PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The London-based oil and gas company retreated 1.4% after it and Thyssenkrupp Steel said they signed a memorandum of understanding focused on the development of long-term supply of low carbon hydrogen and renewable power in steel production.

Biopharmaceutical company Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. gained 12% after the company said it is planning to submit its registration plans to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for Piclidenoson in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1725ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 99.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.08% Lower at 18816.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.45% Lower at 47369.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 104431.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pADRs End Lower; BP, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively
DJ
05:13pTSX falls as telecom uncertainty adds to investor gloom
RE
04:53pGap Inc CEO Syngal to step down; shares drop
RE
04:41pLake Resources shares hit by short seller's lithium tech allegations
RE
04:20pWall Street ends lower ahead of economic data, earnings
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
4Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS