Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Lower; BP, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively

06/13/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 3.8% to 137.59. The European index lost 3.3% to 129.23. The Asian index slipped 4.5% to 165.28. The Latin American index dived 4.4% to 187.87, while the emerging-markets index sank 5.2% to 280.60.

BP PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The London-based oil and gas company retreated 3.8% after it said it is selling its 50% interest in the Sunrise oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, to Cenovus Energy Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG fell 3.7% after the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has placed the bank on a watchlist of entities that need closer supervision, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter sent in May.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1753ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:54pADRs End Lower; BP, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively
DJ
05:41pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label for S&P 500
RE
05:38pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.63% Lower at 19742.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.73% Lower at 102598.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Lower at 48445.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 87937.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.95% to 97.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pS&P 500 confirms bear market as recession worry grows
RE
04:53pBear market confirmed as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
3Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS