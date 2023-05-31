By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 146.98. The European index declined 1% to 144.25, the Asian index fell 1.1% to 166.70, the Latin American index was 1.1% lower at 183.62 and the emerging markets index dropped 1.1% to 278.34.

ADRs of BRF dropped 10% to $1.64 after the Brazilian meatpacker said it had received a commitment from a Saudi Arabian company to purchase new shares in the company.

ADRs of Belite Bio plunged 31% to $16.49 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it was raising $30 million in a dilutive public offering.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1939ET