By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts retreated 2.2% to 156.25. The European index fell 2.1% to 149.85. The Asian index tumbled 2.5% to 182.89. The Latin American index slipped 1.4% to 206.64, while the emerging-markets index dropped 2.9% to 302.55.

BeiGene's ADRs traded actively.

The biotechnology company retreated 8.1% despite a narrower loss and higher revenue in its second quarter.

Advanced Health Intelligence soared 34% following an exclusive, perpetual license with Shanghai-based Changlin Network Technology.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

