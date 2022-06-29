Log in
ADRs End Lower; BioLineRx, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively

06/29/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 0.4% to 139.65. The European index ticked down 0.2% to 130.85. The Asian index lost 0.7% to 170.00. The Latin American index was flat at 180.86, while the emerging-markets index retreated 0.6% to 288.88.

BioLineRx Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company fell 5.4% after it said it entered into a co-development agreement with GenFleet Therapeutics Inc. for the development of Motixafortide in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Biopharmaceutical company Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. rose 16% after the company reported positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study assessing the efficacy and safety of piclidenoson in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1731ET

