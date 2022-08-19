Log in
ADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, ICICI Bank Trade Actively

08/19/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked down 1.3% to 138.09. The European index slipped 1% to 129.67. The Asian index was down 1.6% at 166.76. The Latin American index edged 2.2% lower to 186.14, while the emerging-markets index lost 1.8% to 281.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The bank fell 4.4% following a report from Bloomberg News that the company's largest shareholder urged the lender to fix its investment-banking business or find other options to make sustainable returns.

ICICI Bank Ltd. declined 2.1% after its subsidiary ICICI Bank Canada said it was collaborating with Royal Bank of Canada to bring banking solutions to newcomers moving to Canada.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.89% 5.046 Delayed Quote.-40.83%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.66% 870.4 Delayed Quote.19.58%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.42% 129.05 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
