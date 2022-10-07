Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
ADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, Polestar Trade Actively

10/07/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
By Will Feuer


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.7% to 123.48. The European index decreased 1.1% to 115.96, the Asian index fell 2.6% to 145.69, the Latin American index slid 1.3% to 187.45 and the emerging markets index dropped 3.2% to 255.01.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Credit Suisse jumped 13% after the Swiss bank made a show of financial strength Friday with an offer to buy back up to about $3 billion in bonds, a way to profit on its troubles and save on interest costs.

ADRs of Polestar fell 7% amid a broad market decline even after the Swedish electric vehicle maker said it delivered about 9,215 vehicles in the third quarter, bumping its year-to-date deliveries to about 30,400. The company said it now expects to meet its full-year target of 50,000 deliveries.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5.36% 4.443 Delayed Quote.-52.47%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC -7.10% 5.23 Delayed Quote.-51.88%
HOT NEWS