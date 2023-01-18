Advanced search
ADRs End Lower, Deutsche Lufthansa and Bayer Trade Actively

01/18/2023 | 05:06pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed lower Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.6% to 153.23. The European index declined 0.7% to 146.28, the Asian index dropped 0.5% to 181.70, the Latin American index declined 1% to 193.95 and the emerging markets index fell 0.8% to 305.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Bayer AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Deutsche Lufthansa increased 4.9% after the German carrier submitted an offer to the Italian government to secure a stake in ITA Airways.

ADRs of Bayer declined 1.6% after the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said it agreed to acquire Blackford Analysis Ltd., a British developer of artificial intelligence imaging software. The move is expected to boost its radiology business.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.28% 56.28 Delayed Quote.17.97%
LUFTHANSA 5.17% 9.258 Delayed Quote.13.37%
