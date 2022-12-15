Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Lower, Ericsson Trades Actively

12/15/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 2.2% to 141.20. The European index decreased 2.1% to 137.78, the Asian index fell 2.6% to 162.34, the Latin American index dropped 1.1% to 173.97 and the emerging markets index declined 2.6% to 271.38.

Ericsson AB and TotalEnergies SE were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Ericsson fell 6.4% after the Swedish telecommunications-equipment company said its Russian subsidiary has entered into an agreement to divest its local customer support business in Russia. Ericsson also said it expects to reach the lower end of its target for earnings before interest, tax and amortization margin of 15% to 18% by 2024.

ADRs of TotalEnergies fell 0.5% after the French oil-and-gas major said it made a final investment decision with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. for the construction of a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia. TotalEnergies said the project represents an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by the two companies.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.67% 81.38 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ERICSSON -4.06% 64.2 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.32% 31.05 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.83% 56.43 Real-time Quote.28.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.69% 63.65 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
WTI -1.32% 76.218 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news
05:59pWaterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:57pNorway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations
RE
05:55pPason Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:52pMacron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
RE
05:50pContested natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
AQ
05:49pAurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns
RE
05:48pADRs End Lower, Ericsson Trades Actively
DJ
05:47pNewtopia Announces Closing of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
AQ
05:46pJames Cacioppo Update of Securities Holdings of Jushi Holdings Inc.
GL
05:46pJames Cacioppo Update of Securities Holdings of Jushi Holdings Inc.
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
4Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
5Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

HOT NEWS