News: Latest News
ADRs End Lower; I-Mab, Hutchmed Among Companies Actively Trading

03/03/2022 | 10:31pm GMT
By Kimberly Chin


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Thursday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 2.1% to 152.60. The European index declined 2.7% to 139.26. The Asian index decreased 1.7% to 190. And the emerging-markets index fell 1.6% to 323.30. However, the Latin American index rose 1.3% to 211.69.

ADRs of I-Mab tumbled 11% despite the company receiving an orphan drug designation for its gastric-cancer treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hutchmed (China) Ltd.'s ADRs fell 7% after the biopharmaceutical company said that its pretax loss widened despite a jump in revenue for 2021, owing to growth in its oncology drug Elunate and the launch of its Sulanda and Orpathys treatments.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG's ADRs fell 6.5% after the carrier warned that current uncertainties, especially the crisis in Ukraine, prevents it from giving detailed targets for 2022. It expects its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes and adjusted free cash flow to keep improving this year, it said Thursday.

ADRs of ArcelorMittal SA fell 2.1% after the company moved to close its large Ukrainian steel mill "to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets," it said, as other foreign companies retreated in the face of Russia's onslaught on the country.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.43% 29.08 Real-time Quote.3.77%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -8.18% 6.084 Delayed Quote.7.22%
