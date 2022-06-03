ADRs End Lower, Legend Biotech, Immunocore Trade Actively

By Will Feuer

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell over 1.4% to 148.71. The European index fell more than 1% to 140.46, the Asian index dropped 2.2% to 175.39, the Latin American index decreased about 0.5% to 214.27 and the emerging markets index closed almost 2% lower at 300.98.

Legend Biotech Corp. and Immunocore Holdings PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Legend Biotech rose more than 6% to $46.00 after the clinical-stage biotechnology company said the Food and Drug Administration had given it the go-ahead to run a Phase 1 clinical trial on a new treatment for relapsed or refractory gastric, esophageal or pancreatic cancers. The company said the FDA cleared its investigational new drug application to evaluate LB1908, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, in the U.S.

ADRs of Immunocore also rose more than 6% to $32.70 after the British late stage biotechnology company said it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Sanofi SA. Under the agreement, Sanofi will evaluate SAR444245 in combination with Kimmtrak, Immunocore's novel bispecific protein targeting gp100, in HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic skin cancers as part of Sanofi's ongoing Phase 1/2 study.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1744ET