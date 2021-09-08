Log in
ADRs End Lower; Nio, Sanofi Among Companies Actively Trading

09/08/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.5% to 166.70. The European index tumbled 1% to 144.95. The Asian index fell 1.6% to 229.23. The Latin American index decreased 4.3% to 198.03. And the emerging-markets index dropped 2.5% to 381.69.

Nio Inc.'s ADRs fell 6% after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker said it will sell stock to raise money, tapping the U.S. market for cash.

Sanofi SA's ADRs slipped 2.8% on Wednesday after the company said it was buying biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc. for $9.50 a share in cash.

Smiths Group PLC's ADRs rose 2.9% after ICU Medical Inc. said it has committed to buy the Smiths Medical division of the company in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed transaction between Smiths Medical and Trulli Bidco Ltd.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1923ET

