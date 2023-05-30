By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.5% to 148.45. The European index dived 1.6% to 145.63, the Asian index declined 1.3% to 168.53, the Latin American index dropped 2.3% to 185.67 and the emerging markets index decreased 1.8% to 281.49.

ADRs of Numinus Wellness on Tuesday closed up 11% to 25 cents after the company said it is joining a large, late-stage international clinical study of mental health company Compass Pathways' investigational psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

ADRs of Heartbeam closed up 8.3% to $2.36 after the medical technology company said it signed a strategic alliance agreement with Samsung.

