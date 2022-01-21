Log in
ADRs End Lower; Orchard Therapeutics, TotalEnergies Trade Actively

01/21/2022 | 05:20pm EST
By Kimberly Chin


International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday amid a broad selloff in the major U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.9% to 160.96. The European index tumbled 1.5% to 145.98. The Asian index declined 2.6% to 208.55. The Latin American index fell 0.9% to 189.77. And the emerging-markets index decreased 2.8% to 345.95.

ADRs of Orchard Therapeutics PLC fell 5.6% on Friday. The gene therapy company published long-term clinical outcomes for its Libmeldy treatment of early onset metachromatic leukodystrophy in the publication The Lancet. The company found that most of the pediatric patients that were treated with Libmeldy had developed motor skills that were in the expected range of healthy children or had developed the ability to walk.

TotalEnergies SE's ADRs fell 2.6% after the company said that it has decided to withdraw from Myanmar, citing stakeholder pressure as the situation in the country has continued to worsen since the military coup last year.

Commerzbank AG's ADRs fell 2.3% after the company said it has booked provisions of around 436 million euros ($493.1 million) on foreign currency loans in Poland that will weigh on its fourth-quarter operating result. However, the German bank continues to expect a positive net result for the year.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -1.83% 7.39 Delayed Quote.12.54%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) -1.14% 50.18 Delayed Quote.14.93%
ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC -5.61% 1.01 Delayed Quote.-18.94%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.09% 49.62 Real-time Quote.13.56%
