This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.9% to 172.61.

The European index declined 0.6% to 167.71. The Asian index fell 1.2% to 201.48. The Latin American index lost 1.8% to 203.39, while the emerging-markets index dropped 0.9% to 320.34.

Purple Biotech Ltd., based in Israel, posted the largest decline, cratering 29% to 41 cents, followed by shares of China's Cheetah Mobile Inc., which tumbled 20% to $3.89. Shares of Australia-based Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. plunged 16% to $2.05.

Hong Kong's Lion Group Holding Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, surging 11% to 77 cents. Japan-based Pixie Dust Technologies Inc. rose 9.7% to $2.60. Argo Blockchain PLC, which is based in the U.K., rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares rising 7.5% to $1.44.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-24 1704ET