Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Lower, Spark Networks, JOYY Trade Actively

06/01/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell almost 0.8% to 148.51. The European index fell 1.1% to 140.21, the Asian index dropped 0.2% to 175.48, the Latin American index decreased nearly 0.9% to 213.12 and the emerging markets index closed 0.7% lower at 300.31.

Spark Networks SE and JOYY Inc. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Spark Networks climbed 38.4% to $2.92 after the Berlin-based dating platform company said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger. The company didn't set a timetable for the process.

ADRs of JOYY fell 17.2% to $35.09 after the Singapore-based social media company reported lower revenue and a loss of $27.5 million in its first quarter, or 41 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting a profit of 19 cents a share.

ADRs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dipped 2.8% to $93.38 following surges for it and other Chinese stocks on Monday tied to the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1727ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20713.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 111359.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.48% Lower at 51506.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.00% Lower at 91369.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pADRs End Lower, Spark Networks, JOYY Trade Actively
DJ
04:57pGlobal equities fall despite positive U.S. economic data, dollar rises
RE
04:51pTSX dips for 2nd day as investors brace for more rate hikes
RE
04:40pWall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
RE
03:44pMeta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

HOT NEWS