News: Latest News
ADRs End Lower; Toyota, BioNTech Among Companies Actively Trading

07/19/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.9% to 162.40. The European index declined 2.1% to 137.43. The Asian index fell 1.5% to 228.74. The Latin American index decreased 3.4% to 207.08. And the emerging-markets index fell 1.9% to 392.87.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s ADRs fell 1% after the auto maker said Monday that it wouldn't run advertisements in Japan connected to the Olympics during the Tokyo Games starting Friday as concerns in the country grow about the spread of Covid-19.

BioNTech SE's ADRs rose 4.8% on Monday after the company behind one of the most widely used vaccines against Covid-19 said it has agreed to acquire a U.S. manufacturing plant from Kite, a unit of Gilead Sciences Inc., in a deal aimed at strengthening its core business of developing cutting-edge cancer therapies.

Air France-KLM SA's ADRs, which trade over the counter, dipped 2.1% on Monday after the European Commission confirmed its approval for 3.4 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in aid granted by the Dutch state to its flag carrier KLM, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1956ET

