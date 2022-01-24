Log in
ADRs End Lower; Unilever, Vodafone Trades Actively

01/24/2022 | 04:50pm EST
By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 1.9% to 160.96, according to FactSet. The European index edged down 1.5% to 145.98. The Asian index dropped 2.6% to 208.55. The Latin American index sank 0.9% to 189.77, while the emerging-markets index fell 2.8% to 345.95.

Unilever PLC was among those companies whose ADRs traded actively.

The consumer-goods group was up 8.6% after The Wall Street Journal and others reported that activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian hedge fund took an undisclosed stake in the company.

Vodafone Group was up 6.7% after Reuters reported that the U.K.-based telecommunications company was in talks with Iliad in regards to a combination of their units in Italy.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1649ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILIAD 0.00% 182 End-of-day quote.8.27%
S&P 500 0.28% 4410.13 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
UNILEVER PLC 7.31% 3943.5 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 4.46% 122.78 Delayed Quote.4.70%
Latest news "Markets"

