International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.6% to 167.44.

The European index declined 0.9% to 163.43. The Asian index added 0.1% to 191.56. The Latin American index dropped 1.3% to 217.22, while the emerging-markets index fell 0.2% to 307.99.

WNS (Holdings), based in India, posted the largest decline, and tumbled 15% to $61.00, followed by shares of China's VNET Group, which lost 11% to $1.49. Shares of United Kingdom-based TC BioPharm (Holdings) fell 10% to 96 cents.

China's Kuke Music Holding was the biggest leader during the session, up 27% to $1.61, and China-based Jianpu Technology soared 23% to 54 cents. Akso Health Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares that jumped 17% to $2.60.

