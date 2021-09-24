ADRs End Lower; WPP, BioNTech Among Companies Actively Trading

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.9% to 162.67. The European index slipped 0.7% to 143.50. The Asian index declined 1% to 220.09. The Latin American index decreased 1.6% to 189.40. And the emerging-markets index fell 1.6% to 358.11.

WPP PLC will pay $19 million to resolve government allegations that it failed to adequately guard against corruption risks in India, China, Brazil and Peru, securities regulators announced Friday. ADRs in the advertising giant slipped 0.8%.

ADRs of BioNTech SE tumbled 5.5% despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky backing a third booster shot of the BioNTech-Pfizer Inc. Covid-19 vaccine for seniors, many adults with underlying health conditions and workers at high risk of Covid-19 exposure.

Dr. Walensky overruled a CDC advisory panel to make frontline workers like nurses, teachers and grocery-store employees eligible for shots, an unusual move capping several weeks of sometimes confusing and contradicting messaging on the U.S. booster policy.

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. ADRs fell 11% on Friday, a day after the company said it was buying Japanese hair salon operator ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.4 million.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1734ET