  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Mixed; Alibaba, Baozun Trade Actively

03/22/2022 | 09:23pm GMT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.2% to 154.58. The European index ticked up 0.1% to 142.54. The Asian index lost 1.1% to 189.19. The Latin American index advanced 2.6% to 216.91, while the emerging-markets index moved down 0.9% to 321.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce giant gained 11% after the company on Tuesday boosted its share buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion.

Baozun Inc., which provides brand e-commerce services and solutions, rose 15% after the company said Tuesday it repurchased $166.3 million principal amount of 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-22 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 11.00% 114.99 Delayed Quote.-12.80%
BAOZUN INC. 15.20% 7.96 Delayed Quote.-50.29%
HOT NEWS