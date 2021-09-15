Log in
ADRs End Mixed; BioNTech, Gol Among Companies Actively Trading

09/15/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York finished mixed on Wednesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 166.05. The European index improved 0.6% to 145.22. However, the Asian index slipped 0.02% to 226.07 and the Latin American index decreased 0.2% to 200.68. The emerging-markets index fell 0.5% to 374.33.

The Food and Drug Administration said vaccines cleared in the U.S. currently provide sufficient protection against severe disease and death from Covid-19 without additional doses, part of a report analyzing data submitted by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE as part of their request for authorization for their vaccine to be given as a booster shot in people 16 years and older. BioNTech's ADRs rose 6.1% on Wednesday.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA's ADRs rose 3.6% after American Airlines Group Inc. made a $200 million equity investment in the Brazilian low-cost carrier.

Commerzbank AG's ADRs, which trade over the counter, slipped 1.1% after the German lender said Wednesday that it has appointed two new members to its managing board as it refocuses its strategy.

The company named Joerg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz its new chief operating officer, succeeding Joerg Hessenmueller, who offered his resignation. Thomas Schaufler becomes a board member for private and small-business customers, replacing Sabine Schmittroth. Mr. Schaufler is currently board member for retail banking at Erste Group Bank AG.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1935ET

HOT NEWS