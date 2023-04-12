By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.1% to 153.15. The European index ticked up 0.7% to 151.51. The Asian index lost 1.7% to 170.60. The Latin American index climbed 0.9% to 195.04, while the emerging-markets index declined 1.8% to 287.07.

Global cruise and vacation company Carnival PLC declined 4.4% after publishing its annual sustainability report.

Ecopetrol SA edged up 0.5% after the Colombian petroleum refineries company named Ricardo Roa Barragán chief executive, effective April 30.

