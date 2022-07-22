Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Mixed; Danske Bank, Volkswagen Trade Actively

07/22/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to 137.13. The European index decreased 0.4% to 128.88, the Asian index fell 1.4% to 167.78, the Latin American index increased 0.1% to 168.35 and the emerging markets index decreased 1.8% to 279.22.

Danske Bank AS and Volkswagen AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Danske Bank fell 2.3% after it reported second-quarter net profit of 1.7 billion Danish kroner ($233.6 million), down from SEK2.68 billion last year, but in line with company guidance. The bank said interest rate changes took a hit to its trading income and income from its insurance business during the period.

ADRs of Volkswagen fell 1.8% after the company said Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess is stepping down from the top job and management board effective Sept. 1. Mr. Diess will be succeeded by Oliver Blume, who is also CEO of the car maker's sports-car brand Porsche AG. ADRs of Porsche Automobil Holding fell 0.7%.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1647ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -2.16% 98.62 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.15% 134.32 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
Latest news "Markets"
04:48pADRs End Mixed; Danske Bank, Volkswagen Trade Actively
DJ
04:36pWall Street closes lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop
RE
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 2.55% This Week to 3961.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:35pDJIA Rises 1.95% This Week to 31899.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:01pUnofficially for the week, s&p 500 adds 2.56%, dow climbs 1.96%,…
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop
RE
02:49pWall Street declines as ad tech, social media stocks weigh
RE
02:12pStocks fall after touching six-week high, dollar weaker after U.S. data
RE
12:41pWall Street slips as ad tech, social media stocks weigh
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS