ADRs End Mixed; Kirin, ChipMOS Among Companies Actively Traded

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Tuesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 168.03. The Asian index decreased 0.7% to 228.68 and the emerging-markets index slipped 0.5% to 386.91. Meanwhile, the European index improved 0.3% to 146.39 and the Latin American index increased 0.8% to 211.98.

Kirin Holdings Co.'s ADRs, which trade over the counter, fell 2.5% after the company reported earnings and revenue in the first half was lower compared with the same period a year earlier.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.'s ADRs rose 1.6% after the company reported record year-over-year revenue growth in July. The provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services recorded revenue of $86.5 million in July, a 28% increase from last year.

Itamar Medical Ltd.'s ADRs after the medical device and digital health company reported second-quarter revenue rose 41% from a year ago to $12.6 million driven by an increase in WatchPAT sales in the U.S.

ADRs of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC slipped 0.2% after the hotelier reported lower first-half total revenue.

