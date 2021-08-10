Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Mixed; Kirin, ChipMOS Among Companies Actively Traded

08/10/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Tuesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 168.03. The Asian index decreased 0.7% to 228.68 and the emerging-markets index slipped 0.5% to 386.91. Meanwhile, the European index improved 0.3% to 146.39 and the Latin American index increased 0.8% to 211.98.

Kirin Holdings Co.'s ADRs, which trade over the counter, fell 2.5% after the company reported earnings and revenue in the first half was lower compared with the same period a year earlier.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.'s ADRs rose 1.6% after the company reported record year-over-year revenue growth in July. The provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services recorded revenue of $86.5 million in July, a 28% increase from last year.

Itamar Medical Ltd.'s ADRs after the medical device and digital health company reported second-quarter revenue rose 41% from a year ago to $12.6 million driven by an increase in WatchPAT sales in the U.S.

ADRs of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC slipped 0.2% after the hotelier reported lower first-half total revenue.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1913ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 20495.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 122202.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 51114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.92% Higher at 68023.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pADRs End Mixed; Kirin, ChipMOS Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
04:20pDow Jones Industrial Average : , S&P 500 close at records as U.S. infrastructure bill clears Senate
RE
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4187.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 3634.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 6820.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..
5Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

HOT NEWS