News: Latest News
ADRs End Mixed; Li Auto, Didi Global Among Companies Actively Trading

07/02/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Friday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 169.85. The European index improved 0.2% to 143.70. The Latin American index increased 1.1% to 221.73. Meanwhile, the Asian index slipped 0.2% to 238.56, and the emerging-markets index fell 0.4% to 415.58.

Li Auto Inc.'s ADRs slipped 5.8% Friday, a day after the China-based automaker said that June deliveries of its electric vehicles hit a new monthly high of 7,713, a roughly 320% increase from the year prior.

ADRs of DiDi Global Inc. tumbled 5.3% after Chinese regulators zeroed in on the ride-hailing company, days after it went public, by blocking its China business from adding new users as they review its cybersecurity.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC's ADRs rose 0.6% after the British pharmaceutical company said Friday that the its board supports the actions being taken by Chief Executive Emma Walmsley in response to a letter sent by activist investor Elliott Management Corp. calling for board changes ahead of a planned separation of its businesses.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1723ET

