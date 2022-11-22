Advanced search
News
ADRs End Mostly Higher; ABB, Alibaba Trade Actively

11/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.3% to 138.36. The European index climbed 1.7% to 134.81. The Asian index advanced 1.2% to 157.80. The Latin American index moved down 2.5% to 180.30, while the emerging-markets index was flat at 266.10.

ABB Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Swiss technology company ticked up 1.5% after it entered into a strategic partnership with climate tech start-up Tallarna Ltd. The partnership involves a minority investment in Tallarna through ABB's venture capital unit, ABB Technology Ventures. Financial details of the investment weren't disclosed.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. edged down 1.2%, part of a broader decline among Chinese consumer stocks as a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country weighed on sentiment.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1759ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.48% 29.54 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.22% 75.99 Delayed Quote.-35.24%
HOT NEWS