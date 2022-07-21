Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Mostly Higher; ABB, Baidu Trade Actively

07/21/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 1% to 138.16. The European index advanced 0.9% to 129.43. The Asian index jumped 1.4% to 170.14. The Latin American index slipped 0.1% to 168.15, while the emerging-markets index edged up 1.3% to 284.22.

ABB Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Swiss industrial company rose 2.2% after logging higher orders and volumes but recorded second-quarter profit and revenue below expectations. The company also said it expects component supply constraints to ease in the coming quarters.

China's Baidu Inc. rose 2.7% after it unveiled a new autonomous car with a detachable steering wheel that it wants to use for its robotaxi service in 2023.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1754ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 1.61% 27.76 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
BAIDU, INC. 2.66% 144.57 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
HOT NEWS