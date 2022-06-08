ADRs End Mostly Higher; Alibaba, AstraZeneca Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked down 0.5% to 150.66. The European index lost 1.5% to 140.76. The Asian index rose 1.3% to 182.36. The Latin American index declined 2% to 206.90, while the emerging-markets index advanced 1.8% to 313.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's ADRs rose about 15% after regulators in China late Tuesday cleared dozens of videogames for release, a move investors welcomed as a fresh sign that Beijing is softening its stance on the technology sector.

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC fell 1.3% despite a study finding its Covid-19 antibody treatment cut the risk of severe disease when given soon after symptoms develop.

