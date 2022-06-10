Log in
ADRs End Mostly Higher; Amarin, Credit Suisse Trade Actively

06/10/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 2.2% to 143.06. The European index lost 2.4% to 133.65. The Asian index fell 1.9% to 173.03. The Latin American index retreated 2.4% to 196.58, while the emerging-markets index slipped 1.8% to 295.93.

Amarin Corp. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Dublin biopharmaceutical company rose about 1.1% after it said the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is recommending the use of its fish-oil-derived drug Vazkepa in England and Wales to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Credit Suisse Group AG fell 5.4% a day after a report that the bank could be taken over by State Street Corp. was dismissed by both parties. On Wednesday, Credit Suisse warned that it is likely to report its third consecutive quarterly loss because of a sharp drop in investment-banking deals such as companies raising new stock and bonds.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1747ET

