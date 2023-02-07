Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Mostly Higher, Baidu and BP Trade Actively

02/07/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.4% to 153.23. The European index increased 1.5% to 145.98, the Asian index rose 1.7% to 183.37, the Latin American index dropped 1% to 188.04 and the emerging markets index was up 1.1% to 304.87.

Baidu Inc. and BP PLC were among the companies with ADRs trading actively.

ADRs of Baidu increased 12% after the Chinese search-engine operator said it plans to launch a ChatGPT-like robot next month called Ernie Bot.

ADRs of BP increased 8.4% after the London-based company became the latest oil company to post record annual profit last year.

ADRs of Nintendo Co. fell 3.8% after the Japanese videogame company lowered its fiscal-year earnings forecast as it expects weaker sales of its Switch consoles and software.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 12.18% 160.22 Delayed Quote.24.86%
BP PLC 7.95% 516.4 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRENT OIL 3.28% 84.03 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.05% 5624 Delayed Quote.1.61%
WTI 3.68% 77.475 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Latest news
05:59pCno : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pDusit International appoints Makoto Yamashita to spearhead Kyoto, Japan hotel openings
AQ
05:59pModel N : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pDelta Apparel : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pNcr : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pPaycom : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pBNP PARIBAS : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05:56pBaru Gold Announces Gold Loan Mandate for $15 Million USD
AQ
05:55pVertex : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pDhi Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS