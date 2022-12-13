ADRs End Mostly Higher, Deutsche Lufthansa and Shell Trade Actively

By Kathryn Hardison

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.1% to 144.69. The European index increased 1.4% to 140.89, the Asian index rose 0.9% to 167.07, the Latin American index fell 1.2% to 177.21 and the emerging markets index increased 0.5% to 279.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Shell PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Deutsche Lufthansa AG rose 4% after the German carrier raised its earnings outlook for the year, citing strong demand for air travel. The company expects to be able to generate adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2022, up from a previous forecast of more than EUR1 billion.

ADRs of Shell rose 1.8% after the energy company said it will sell its stake in two offshore production contracts in Malaysia's Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn. Bhd. for a base consideration of $475 million.

