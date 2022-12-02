Advanced search
ADRs End Mostly Higher, H World and RedHill BioPharma Trade Actively

12/02/2022 | 05:22pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.2% to 144.57. The European index moved 0.1% higher to 139.55, the Asian index rose 0.6% to 167.49, the Latin American index fell 0.1% to 189.44 and the emerging markets index increased 0.9% to 284.29.

H World Group Ltd. and RedHill Biopharma were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of H World Group increased 5.9% on Friday following news that Hui Chen will step down as finance chief of the company, effective immediately. The company said Jihong He, its chief executive for international business, has been appointed as its new CFO.

ADRs of RedHill Biopharma dropped 27% after the company priced an $8 million underwritten public offering. The offering is expected to close Dec. 6.

ADRs of GSK PLC increased 0.9% after the pharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial for its Jemperli treatment for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer met its primary endpoint, showing meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.61% 1424 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED 5.87% 39.86 Delayed Quote.0.83%
REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD. -27.21% 0.2657 Delayed Quote.-85.85%
