  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Mostly Higher, Hello Group and Credit Suisse Trade Actively

12/08/2022 | 05:54pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 143.46. The European index increased 0.3% to 138.42, the Asian index was up 2.1% at 167.12, the Latin American index dropped 1.4% to 182.68 and the emerging markets index increased 2% to 283.46.

Hello Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Hello Group climbed 29% after the mobile social and entertainment platform in China said its third-quarter profit improved as it focused on reducing costs. Costs and expenses declined 18% during the recent period, helping boost net income attributable to the company by 12%.

ADRs of Credit Suisse increased 4.7% after the Swiss lender said it completed its latest rights offering and has put into action around 80% of planned cost cuts for 2023. The rights issue was a key point of Credit Suisse's strategic review announced in October as the bank tries to overcome multiple quarters of losses.

ADRs of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. increased 1% after the European Commission approved the company's two-dose dengue vaccine, which could pave the way for its use against the mosquito-borne virus. The shot was approved for people ages 4 years and older, Takeda said Thursday. The approval is likely to speed up its review in many countries outside of Europe.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HELLO GROUP INC. 29.33% 6.79 Delayed Quote.-41.54%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.48% 4019 Delayed Quote.27.51%
