  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Mostly Higher; Nestle Up 2.2% Among Companies Actively Trading

12/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
By Adriano Marchese

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.24% to 159.82. The European index improved 0.37% to 143.37. The Latin American index increased 0.79% to 181.20. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.31% to 347.85. The Asian index fell 0.01% to 211.62.

Nestle SA was among those whose ADRs traded actively on Wednesday.

Nestle's ADRs rose 2.2% to $134.61 after it said it has agreed to cut its stake in L'Oreal SA by selling $10 billion of shares back to the French cosmetics maker, the latest development toward a long-speculated decoupling of two of the world's biggest consumer-goods companies.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1742ET

