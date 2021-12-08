ADRs End Mostly Higher; Nestle Up 2.2% Among Companies Actively Trading

By Adriano Marchese

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.24% to 159.82. The European index improved 0.37% to 143.37. The Latin American index increased 0.79% to 181.20. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.31% to 347.85. The Asian index fell 0.01% to 211.62.

Nestle SA was among those whose ADRs traded actively on Wednesday.

Nestle's ADRs rose 2.2% to $134.61 after it said it has agreed to cut its stake in L'Oreal SA by selling $10 billion of shares back to the French cosmetics maker, the latest development toward a long-speculated decoupling of two of the world's biggest consumer-goods companies.

