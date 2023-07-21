By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 158.17. The European index increased 0.4% to 153.94, the Asian index fell 0.1% to 180.53, the Latin American index jumped 1.2% to 208.73 and the emerging markets index gained 0.4% to 301.18.

ADRs of Viaplay Group closed up 23% to $1.09 after Vivendi's Canal+ said it had taken a 12% stake in the Nordic streaming company.

ADRs of Renalytix closed up 7.6% to $3.54 after the U.K.-based diagnostics group said it agreed to a distribution agreement for the Middle East with Vector Pharma for its kidneyintelX.dkd prognostic test for diabetic kidney disease.

