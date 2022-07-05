Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Mostly Lower; Ascendis, AstraZeneca Trade Actively

07/05/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 1.5% to 135.48. The European index ticked down 2.3% to 126.05. The Asian index was flat at 167.30. The Latin American index declined 2.5% to 172.30, while the emerging-markets index retreated 0.3% to 282.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S was among those companies whose ADRs traded actively.

The biopharmaceutical company rose 3% after it said that its presentations at ENDO 2022 will include oral presentations of Phase 2 and Phase 3 data for its investigational candidate TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC slipped 0.7% after it said it is buying TeneoTwo Inc. for up to $1.27 billion.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1738ET

