ADRs End Mostly Lower; Ascendis, AstraZeneca Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 1.5% to 135.48. The European index ticked down 2.3% to 126.05. The Asian index was flat at 167.30. The Latin American index declined 2.5% to 172.30, while the emerging-markets index retreated 0.3% to 282.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S was among those companies whose ADRs traded actively.

The biopharmaceutical company rose 3% after it said that its presentations at ENDO 2022 will include oral presentations of Phase 2 and Phase 3 data for its investigational candidate TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC slipped 0.7% after it said it is buying TeneoTwo Inc. for up to $1.27 billion.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1738ET