International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked down 0.3% to 152.86. The European index ticked down 0.2% to 151.54. The Asian index retreated 0.5% to 170.54. The Latin American index ended about flat at 188.30, while the emerging-markets index ended almost unchanged at 284.80.

Braskem SA was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The petrochemical company edged down 2.4% after a judge determined the precautionary blocking of about 1.1 billion reais ($217.8 million) in the company's bank accounts related to a lawsuit.

Trinity Biotech PLC jumped 25% after the medical diagnostic products manufacturer entered into an agreement to sell its Fitzgerald Industries life sciences supply business to Biosynth for cash proceeds of about $30 million.

