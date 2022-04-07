Log in
ADRs End Mostly Lower; JD.com, Petrobras Trade Actively

04/07/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts eased 0.1% to 155.61. The Asian index fell 1.4% to 186.11 and the emerging-markets index fell 1.1% to 320.30.

Meanwhile, the European index improved 0.6% to 145.11 and the Latin American index improved 0.7% to 227.71.

JD.com Inc. and Petróleo Brasileiro SA were among those whose ADRs traded actively.


Richard Liu, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., stepped down as chief executive officer on Thursday. The Beijing-based online retailer said Xu Lei succeeds Mr. Liu, who will remain board chairman. The Thursday announcement caps a leadership transition set in motion last year, when Mr. Xu, the former head of JD.com's retail arm and a company veteran of more than a decade, was made president. ADRs closed down 3.3% at $57.10.


Brazil's Ministry of Mining and Energy named José Mauro Ferreira Coelho to succeed Joaquim Silva e Luna as chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, after the previous candidate backed out this week. The ministry named Márcio Andrade Weber as the company's new chairman. The ministry announced the new nominations on Wednesday evening. Both men would have to be approved by Petrobras's board in a vote scheduled for April 13. ADRs closed 4.4% higher at $15.43.


-- WSJ staff


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 7.36% 186.6 Delayed Quote.31.17%
JD.COM, INC. -3.34% 57.1 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 101.229 Delayed Quote.35.13%
PETROBRAS 5.19% 34.04 Delayed Quote.13.74%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -1.37% 359.2065 Delayed Quote.33.02%
SUCCEED CO., LTD. -0.23% 1327 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) -6.74% 108.42 End-of-day quote.18.30%
WEBER INC. 2.46% 9.59 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
WTI 0.22% 97.125 Delayed Quote.34.08%
