Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Mostly Lower; Kingfisher, Henkel Trade Actively

09/20/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 129.48. The European index decreased 1.2% to 120.71, the Asian index fell 0.8% to 156.46, the Latin American index was up 0.04% to 186.15 and the emerging markets index decreased 0.5% to 271.83.

Kingfisher PLC and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Kingfisher fell 5.8% after the company reported a decline in pretax profit for the first half and lower sales amid inflationary pressures. The home-improvement retailer said it expects inflation to remain a headwind in the second half.

ADRs of Henkel AG fell 2.2% after the German consumer-goods company raised its sales guidance for the current year as its adhesive-technologies unit has shown strong sales in the third quarter.

ADRs of AstraZeneca PLC fell 1% after its Evusheld long-acting antibody combination was approved in the European Union for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1759ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.45% 10076 Delayed Quote.16.64%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -1.22% 61.54 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
KINGFISHER PLC -3.92% 237.6 Delayed Quote.-26.90%
Latest news "Markets"
05:59pADRs End Mostly Lower; Kingfisher, Henkel Trade Actively
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 101.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 147929.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.59% Higher at 47068.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.99% Lower at 19368.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pWall Street falls as Fed, Ford forecasts, give fright
RE
04:37pHere comes the main course
RE
04:35pStocks drop, yields rise; investors brace for Fed, other central bank meetings
RE
04:33pTSX falls nearly 1% as recession risk haunts investors
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
5JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimo..

HOT NEWS