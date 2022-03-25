ADRs End Mostly Lower; NIO Traded Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts eased 0.2% to 157.25. The Asian index fell 1% to 193.10. And the emerging-markets index fell 1% to 328.78.

Meanwhile, the European index gained 0.2% to 144.36 and the Latin American index rose 0.9% to 225.34.

NIO Inc. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Food and Drug Administration restricted the use of GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab to treat Covid-19 in some areas saying it's unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant. GSK closed 0.1% lower at $43.28 and traded slightly down after hours.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc.'s ADRs fell 9% to $19.91 as quarterly delivery guidance missed Wall Street's expectations.

