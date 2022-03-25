Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Mostly Lower; NIO Traded Actively

03/25/2022 | 06:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts eased 0.2% to 157.25. The Asian index fell 1% to 193.10. And the emerging-markets index fell 1% to 328.78.

Meanwhile, the European index gained 0.2% to 144.36 and the Latin American index rose 0.9% to 225.34.

NIO Inc. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.


The Food and Drug Administration restricted the use of GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab to treat Covid-19 in some areas saying it's unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant. GSK closed 0.1% lower at $43.28 and traded slightly down after hours.


Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc.'s ADRs fell 9% to $19.91 as quarterly delivery guidance missed Wall Street's expectations.


-- WSJ staff


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1826ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.12% 1623.6 Delayed Quote.1.18%
NIO INC. -9.42% 19.91 Delayed Quote.-30.62%
PLC S.P.A. -1.08% 1.835 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. -13.56% 21.81 Delayed Quote.-39.74%
Latest news "Markets"
06:27pADRs End Mostly Lower; NIO Traded Actively
DJ
06:02pChart Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400, Sonos to Join S&P SmallCap 600
DJ
05:59pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 91.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 22005.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.27% Higher at 119081.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.06% Lower at 55436.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.44% Higher at 93010.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:04pS&P 500 ends higher with financials as Treasury yields jump
RE
05:03pS&P 500 ends higher with financials as Treasury yields jump
RE
05:01pTSX extends weekly win streak, led by energy shares
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS