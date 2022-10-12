Advanced search
ADRs End Mostly Lower; Philips, Barratt Developments Trade Actively

10/12/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.3% to 119.33. The European index decreased 0.3% to 112.91, the Asian index was flat at 139.16, the Latin American index dropped 1.7% to 180.88, and the emerging markets index was unchanged at 241.71.

Koninklijke Philips NV and Barratt Developments PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Philips fell 12% after the Dutch healthcare conglomerate said its third-quarter performance was hurt by stronger-than-expected supply-chain challenges, leading it to lower its full-year view. It also said it would write down the value of its sleep and respiratory care business by EUR1.3 billion, equivalent to $1.26 billion, as it deals with the fallout from a huge recall of devices used to treat sleep apnea.

ADRs of Barratt Developments fell 5.8% after the U.K. homebuilder said its total forward sales value fell 8.6% at the start of fiscal 2023 as customers reacted to higher mortgage interest rates. Still, Barratt expects to meet market expectations for the full year.

ADRs of BASF SE rose 2% after the German chemical giant said it would enact a new cost-saving program worth half a billion euros a year. The company said the plan will help save funds in 2023 and 2024 as economic conditions deteriorate in Europe.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -5.13% 325.4 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
BASF SE 1.62% 42.135 Delayed Quote.-32.88%
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC. -1.08% 22.95 Delayed Quote.12.24%
PHILIPS NV -12.27% 13.58 Real-time Quote.-52.75%
